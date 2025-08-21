Bangladesh, Pakistan approve visa-free diplomacy

Bangladesh’s Advisory Council approved a new agreement with Pakistan on Thursday, allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports from both nations to travel without requiring visas for entry.

The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, where council members endorsed the bilateral arrangement with Pakistan.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the agreement during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, confirming that the visa exemption would remain valid for an initial period of five years.

He explained that Bangladesh has signed similar arrangements with 31 other countries, emphasizing that such agreements are a standard international practice aimed at facilitating official-level exchanges and cooperation.

The press secretary further stated that officials and diplomats from both countries would now be able to travel freely without visas, significantly easing mobility for government representatives and strengthening bilateral ties.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder added that Pakistan had already given its consent to the agreement, paving the way for smoother engagement between the two neighboring states.