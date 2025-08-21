Asif Ali Zardari, Wang Yi pledge stronger cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with China, stressing the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad.

He highlighted that CPEC is a vital part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and plays a key role in advancing regional connectivity, economic integration, and long-term peace across the region.

Zardari described Pakistan and China as “iron brothers” and said the partnership remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, enjoying unanimous political, institutional, and public support across the country.

The president thanked China for its unwavering support on issues including Pakistan’s sovereignty, national development, and its stance on Jammu and Kashmir, while also offering condolences over recent flood-related losses in China.

He noted that 2026 will mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and confirmed plans to celebrate the milestone in a meaningful and befitting manner with multiple joint initiatives.

In response, Wang Yi emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and China is time-tested and deeply rooted in trust, mutual respect, and a strong all-weather strategic partnership that continues to grow stronger.