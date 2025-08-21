India, France vow to boost strategic partnership

India and France have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership and enhance economic ties during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Both leaders also coordinated their positions on global crises, including the war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, stressing the need for peaceful resolutions and stronger international cooperation.

The discussion came at a critical time, as India faces mounting pressure from Washington to halt Russian oil imports or face sharply increased tariffs on exports to the United States.

A government statement confirmed that Modi and Macron discussed cooperation in defence, energy, and trade. Macron also shared details of US-led talks with Ukrainian and Russian leaders earlier this week.

Modi emphasized that he and Macron exchanged views on regional stability and pledged to work together on addressing global challenges while strengthening economic and defence collaboration between their nations.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Moscow meeting Russian leaders, highlighting New Delhi’s delicate balance between maintaining ties with Moscow and expanding partnerships with Western allies.