PM Shehbaz coordinates with leaders over flood devastation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday contacted leaders of major political parties to discuss urgent measures to support citizens affected by heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan. The calls aimed to coordinate relief efforts efficiently.

During his conversation with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PM Shehbaz expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in lower Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and assured full federal support to the provincial government.

The prime minister also instructed the NDMA chairman to stay in close contact with the Sindh government, provide necessary assistance, and ensure timely warnings to people regarding flood risks to reduce casualties and damage.

PM Shehbaz spoke with Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman about the impact of recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He commended the Al-Khidmat Foundation for its active role in relief and rescue operations in the region.

In addition, the prime minister discussed urban flooding in lower Sindh with Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, emphasizing the federal government’s readiness to assist Sindh authorities in emergency management.

Through these discussions, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of collaboration between federal and provincial authorities, as well as relief organizations, to ensure effective rescue operations and quick restoration of affected areas.