Court receives plea to arrest all betting app promoters like Ducky Bhai

A plea was filed in a Lahore sessions court on Thursday, urging authorities to arrest all individuals, like YouTuber Ducky Bhai, involved in promoting or using illegal betting applications.

The petition was submitted by advocate Yasin Butt in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shafqat Shahbaz, emphasizing that the law should be applied equally to everyone associated with such platforms.

The judge directed the Deputy Director of Cybercrime and the Deputy Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a detailed report on the petition for further consideration.

The plea praised the FIA’s ongoing crackdown on illegal betting apps but demanded that every individual linked to Ducky Bhai must face the same legal consequences under the law.

It also requested that if all others are not arrested, Ducky Bhai should be released, highlighting concerns about selective enforcement and ensuring equal treatment in legal proceedings.

The court postponed the hearing until next week, giving the FIA and cybercrime authorities time to respond and prepare their report, keeping the focus on fair enforcement and transparency in the ongoing investigation.