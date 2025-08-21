US navy ship fire extinguished after 12 hours near Japan

A fire broke out on the US Navy ship USS New Orleans off Japan’s Okinawa coast on Wednesday and was finally extinguished after 12 hours, the US 7th Fleet reported Thursday.

Local Japanese vessels helped control the blaze. Initially, the US military requested Japan’s assistance, later canceled it, and then renewed the request around 7:30 pm, prompting a coordinated firefighting effort overnight.

Four Japanese vessels, including Coast Guard, navy, and private contractor ships, worked throughout the night to douse the fire, according to Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tetsuhiro Azumahiga.

Two US sailors sustained minor injuries from the fire and were treated onboard. The ship’s crew remained on the 208.4-meter, 24,433-ton amphibious transport dock to manage the situation.

The USS New Orleans is anchored near the White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by US Navy authorities.

The United States maintains approximately 54,000 military personnel in Japan, mostly stationed on Okinawa, highlighting the strategic importance of the region and the ship’s presence during the incident.