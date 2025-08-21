Punjab grants lifetime pension to widows of government employees

The Punjab government has approved lifetime pension benefits for widows of deceased government employees. A formal notification was issued after the Governor of Punjab gave final approval to amend the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules. This major change reverses the earlier policy that limited family pensions to 10 years.

According to the new rules, if a government employee has more than one wife, the pension will be equally divided among all widows. However, the pension will stop if any widow remarries. This condition remains unchanged from previous regulations, reinforcing the pension’s purpose as long-term financial support only for surviving, unmarried spouses.

The Finance Department of Punjab released the official notification on Wednesday, confirming that the revised pension policy now stands implemented. These amendments aim to provide lasting financial relief to families who lose their main breadwinners in public service. Many had criticized the 10-year limit as unfair, particularly for widows with dependents.

This policy shift marks a significant win for pensioners’ rights and is expected to impact hundreds of families across the province. Legal experts believe it may also set a precedent for other provinces to follow. Social welfare organizations have welcomed the decision, calling it a step toward social justice.

Overall, the Punjab government’s move reflects growing awareness about the long-term financial challenges faced by the families of deceased employees. It also signals a broader trend toward improving social security systems within provincial governance frameworks.