Gold prices decrease by Rs 1,400

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,400 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 355,200 against its sale at Rs 356,600 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,201 to Rs 304,526 from Rs 305,727, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 1,101 to Rs 279,158 from Rs 280,259. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs 96 and Rs 82, and were traded at Rs 3,935 and Rs 3,373, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $3,325 from $3,339, whereas silver decreased by $0.96 to $37.02 from $37.98, the Association reported.