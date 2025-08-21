Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore new avenues of trade cooperation

The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan at the Office of the Coordinator, Kohsar Block.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the trade and economic roadmap, said a release issued here.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business ties as a foundation for long-term cooperation.

The meeting emphasized the need to attract and safeguard private sector investment, highlighting that such investment remains the most sustainable pathway for economic growth.

Discussions also explored potential opportunities in the aviation sector, with a view to facilitating future collaboration.

Representatives of Kitchen Cuisine were also present, signalling the growing interest of Pakistan’s private sector in pursuing cross-border business partnerships and investment opportunities.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their intent to strengthen economic linkages, deepen bilateral cooperation, and open new avenues for mutually beneficial investment.