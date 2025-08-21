Karachi mayor blames climate change for rain damage

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of the press conference is to inform citizens about the situation from yesterday till today. He emphasized that global warming and climate change are undeniable realities, and all major cities around the world are experiencing their effects. “Examples of New York, Dubai, and Mumbai are before us. Recently, several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir have also faced devastating impacts of climate change,” he said.

Mayor Wahab stressed that society has two options: either to accept the reality of climate change and adapt through practical measures, or waste time in unnecessary criticism and political point-scoring. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Frere Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, and other elected representatives were also present.

Speaking about the recent rains, Mayor Wahab said that the city witnessed two heavy spells of rainfall yesterday. The first spell began in the morning, after which the administration immediately reached the affected areas and drainage work was carried out. By 12:30 p.m., the situation on Karachi’s main roads had improved significantly. The second spell started at 1:15 p.m. in the afternoon and continued until 6:30 p.m. in the evening, followed by intermittent rain until late at night.

He noted that in the Manghopir area alone, 235 millimeters of rainfall was recorded, while citywide more than 170 millimeters of rain fell within 12 hours. “This was an extraordinary downpour which naturally caused difficulties for citizens,” he said. Mayor Wahab pointed out that Karachi’s storm-water drains have the capacity to handle only up to 40 millimeters of rainfall. “When rainfall exceeds this limit several times over, the impact is inevitable,” he explained.

Referring to the 2020 rains, he recalled that the Nursery area was completely submerged and could not be cleared for 24 hours. “However, yesterday, when I visited the same drain, I observed that drainage was taking place continuously without any obstruction,” he added.

The Mayor appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains, as traffic congestion poses the greatest challenge to rescue operations. He assured that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administration remains fully active in the field and is continuously engaged in drainage efforts.

“Through the cooperation of citizens and the tireless work of our administration, we were able to largely bring the situation under control. God willing, we will continue serving the people of Karachi with the same spirit and dedication in the future as well,” Mayor Wahab concluded.