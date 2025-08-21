Karachi suffered under MQM, says Memon in riposte to Sattar

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Farooq Sattar’s real complaint is with the Prime Minister, but he is directing his anger toward the Sindh government. He stated that turning personal grievances into a political agenda has long been a habit of Farooq Sattar. He added that blaming seventeen years of corruption and using yesterday’s rain as an excuse only reflects his desperation.

Reacting to MQM leader Farooq Sattar’s statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the MQM should not forget it remained in power for a long time, and even today the people of Karachi are facing the consequences of corruption, fake appointments, and the destruction of institutions during its so-called city government.

He said the Sindh government has achieved what the MQM could not accomplish in its forty-year history. After the heavy rain, major areas of the city returned to normal within a few hours, which left the MQM unsettled.

He added that rescue and relief efforts are being carried out in collaboration with the NDMA and PDMA. Rain is a natural phenomenon, but the MQM continues to play politics even in times of natural disaster.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Karachi is, and will always remain, the heart of Sindh, and any narrative of separating the city from the province will never succeed.

He said the Sindh government has completed projects worth billions of rupees for Karachi, with the People’s Bus Service, the K-4 project, and major infrastructure improvements being prominent examples. He added that Farooq Sattar should account for his party’s performance over the last forty years instead of making baseless allegations.