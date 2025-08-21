Energy minister concerned over power outages

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Energy Nasir Hussain Shah immediately contacted the K-Electric administration and expressed serious concern over the prolonged power outages in the city.

Nasir Shah emphasized that immediate restoration of electricity must be ensured as the prolonged outages have disrupted water supply in households, causing severe inconvenience to citizens. He said electricity is also essential for draining rainwater, and that residents, especially those living in apartments, are suffering without fans and lights.

The Energy Minister directed that K-Electric staff and machinery should be kept on emergency footing to promptly address the situation arising after feeders trip during rainfall. He stressed that power outages at hospitals, educational institutions, and commercial centers are unacceptable, and instructed K-Electric to devise a comprehensive plan for timely feeder repair and restoration.

Nasir Shah further stated that K-Electric’s complaint centers must be made effective and fully functional to immediately resolve public grievances. He assured that the Sindh Government is ready to extend all possible cooperation to provide relief to the people. he Energy Minister reaffirmed that uninterrupted power supply is the basic right of the citizens and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated. K-Electric administration assured the provincial minister that restoration work in affected areas has already been accelerated.