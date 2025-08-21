Seven injured in Orangi Town building collapse

The local office of the Awami National Party (ANP) near Badr Chowk in Karachi’s Orangi Town collapsed on Wednesday after an explosion, injuring at least seven people, said police. According to West SSP Tariq Mastoi, the dilapidated building had been converted into a local office for the ANP and was not being used for residential purposes. The injured were identified as ANP workers who were inside the office at the time of the incident. Rescue teams arrived swiftly reached the site. They retrieved seven injured persons from the rubble and shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to Chhipa spokesperson Shahid Chaudhry, one of the injured, 34-year-old Latif, sustained burn injuries, while others were sustained injuries from the debris. Initial findings suggest the blast was triggered when a ceiling fan switch was turned on, igniting an explosion from a suspected gas leak. “Though the exact cause will be determined after further investigation,” said SSP Mastoi. CCTV footage showed a flash of fire followed by an explosion tearing through the structure and hurling debris onto the street. The Bomb Disposal Squad and Crime Scene Unit were called to the site.