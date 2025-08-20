Kalash Marriage Bill moves closer to becoming law

In a landmark development, the Kalash Marriage Bill has reached a major milestone, with its draft officially forwarded to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

“After approval from provincial cabinet, the legislation will be tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, paving the way for Pakistan’s first-ever law dedicated to the rights of the indigenous Kalash community”, informs Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins and co-drafter of the Bill.

This initiative represents a significant step toward acknowledging and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s indigenous peoples, he remarked.

In a press release jointly issued here on Tuesday, Civil society organizations have welcomed the development, noting that this achievement reflects years of advocacy and collaboration.

They expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment and called for the legislation to be presented in the Assembly without delay.

Qamar Naseeml, along with Wazirzada, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of KP on Minority Issues, emphasized that this landmark legislation will provide the Kalash community with indispensable legal protection and a formal registration system for their marriages, respecting their cultural and religious identity.

“It is not only a legal reform but also a recognition of their fundamental rights,” they added.

For generations, the Kalash people have lived in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir in Chitral, maintaining their distinct identity through unique religious beliefs, festivals, rituals, and traditions.

Despite their rich heritage and global recognition, the community has long been deprived of a formal legal framework to protect its social and cultural rights.

Marriage registration has been one of the most pressing gaps, with Kalash couples lacking a system to officially record their unions, resulting in legal and social complications.

The Kalash Marriage Bill addresses this historic omission. It introduces a legal mechanism for the registration of marriages in accordance with Kalash religious values and customary practices, thereby ensuring both cultural preservation and legal recognition.

The Kalash, believed to be descendants of Indo-Aryan tribes and often associated with ancient Dardic or Greek lineages, are one of the smallest religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan, with a population of just a few thousand.

Their vibrant festivals, such as Chilam Joshi (spring), Uchal (harvest), and Choimus (winter solstice), are central to their cultural identity and attract global attention. Despite this, the community has faced social exclusion, cultural erosion, and threats to its survival.

UNESCO has already recognized Suri Jagek-a traditional Kalash system of weather and astronomical observation-as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, underscoring the importance of preserving the community’s unique worldview. The Bill complements such recognition by embedding legal protections into the fabric of provincial law.

The progress of the Kalash Marriage Bill marks a turning point for the Kalash people, setting the stage for their cultural traditions to be formally respected and legally recognized within Pakistan’s legislative framework.