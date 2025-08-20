Punjab ombudsman elected second vice-president of IOI

Punjab Ombudsman has been elected as the Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), becoming the first-ever Pakistani Ombudsman to secure this prestigious global position.

According to a press release issued by the Ombudsman office on Wednesday, the appointment, made by the IOI headquartered in Vienna, Austria, marks a significant milestone for Pakistan, reflecting growing international recognition of the country’s commitment to justice, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. With this position, the Punjab Ombudsman will play a pivotal role in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and decision-making on governance challenges affecting multiple countries.