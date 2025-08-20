Cop injured in gun attack

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s constable was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on him within the limits of Police Station Aabpara. The injured officer was identified as Haider Ali, who was immediately shifted to the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital for treatment.

An official told APP that Muhammad Afzal, brother of the injured officer, informed police about the incident and submitted a written application. He stated that the firing took place late Tuesday night at the officer’s residence in Sector G-6/1-2, when armed men stormed the house and opened multiple rounds. Acting on the complaint, the Station House Officer (SHO) of PS Aabpara registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 324, 452, 109 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and initiated investigation.

The official added that police teams were working on different leads to trace the culprits, while forensic evidence was being collected and CCTV footage examined to identify those involved. The incident sparked concern among residents, who urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to ensure the immediate arrest of the attackers. The ICT Police assured that all available resources were being utilized to apprehend the suspects and maintain law and order in the federal capital.