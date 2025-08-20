Rotary Int’l hails Pakistan’s progress in fight against polio

Rotary International has praised Pakistan’s progress against polio and vowed to support the country until the disease is eradicated.

A senior leadership delegation from Rotary International during a high-level visit to Pakistan, on Wednesday underscored the country’s central role in the global fight to eradicate polio.

The delegation members included Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo, Rotary Foundation Trustee Chair Holger Knaack, International PolioPlus Committee Chair Mike McGovern, and Aide to the President John de Giorgio. They were hosted by Pakistan’s National PolioPlus Committee Chair Aziz Memon.

During their stay, the leaders held meetings with senior officials including Senator Ayesha Raza at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), and a session with the Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal.

The delegation also visited the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health and took part in child immunization activities.

Highlighting Rotary’s role in the decades-long eradication campaign, officials noted that the organization has contributed US$2.9 billion globally and more than US$473 million to WHO and UNICEF for work in Pakistan.

Rotary is working alongside the Government of Pakistan and partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – including WHO, UNICEF, CDC, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance – to achieve a polio-free world.

Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo praised Pakistan’s progress, saying the country’s efforts were “a testament to the dedication of health workers and communities,” adding that Rotary would “stand alongside Pakistan until every child is protected.”

Trustee Chair Holger Knaack emphasized the link between health and infrastructure, noting that Rotary’s investments in safe water and sanitation projects across Pakistan strengthened disease prevention efforts.

International PolioPlus Committee Chair Mike McGovern commended the commitment of Pakistan’s vaccination teams, saying: “We are closer than ever to finishing the job, but we must keep up the momentum until we reach zero cases.”

National PolioPlus Committee Chair Aziz Memon said Pakistan had made “remarkable strides in reducing polio cases” and welcomed the support of Rotary’s global leadership and partner organizations.

Rotary International, a network of 1.2 million members in more than 45,000 clubs worldwide, continues to lead global polio eradication efforts while advancing humanitarian projects in health, education, and community development.