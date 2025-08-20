Police, CTD kill two terrorists; three dacoits nabbed

In two major operations within last 24 hours, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police killed two wanted terrorists while City Circle police arrested three notorious robbers after an armed encounter.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, while addressing a press conference here, said the City Circle police intercepted armed motorcyclists near Gilani Town in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station. The suspects opened fire on police mobiles, prompting swift retaliation. All three assailants were arrested in injured condition, who were taken to hospital, where they were identified as culprits wanted to police in several cases including the daylight murder of trader leader Rana Aslam and his associate Javed.

In another intelligence-based operation, the CTD and police raided a hideout near Sikandar Road in Bharki area of Paroa Tehsil. During the exchange of fire, two militants belonging to the banned outfit were killed. They were identified as Rashid son of Alam Sher of Chajri and Rafiuddin son of Abdul Rehman of Lar Mahra.

A large cache of weapons and explosives were seized from the terrorists, including a Kalashnikov rifle with magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62 bore ammunition, two hand grenades, a rocket launcher, four rocket shells and boosters.

The police said the slain militants were involved in targeted killings of police personnel, prominent Shia figures and attacks on security forces.

The DPO, flanked by senior officers of CTD and City Police, termed the operations a major success against terrorism and organized crime in the region.