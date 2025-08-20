Iraqi’s diplomat calls on minister for defence production

Charge de Affairs, Embassy of Iraq Abdul Qadir Sulyman Alhimeri called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj here on Wednesday at Ministry of Defence Production.

The Minister for Defence Production warmly welcomed the dignitary and explained that Pakistan highly values its relations with Iraq and wishes to enhance cooperation in the field of defence, said a press release.

The Minister said that Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan Defence Industry has huge potentials and capacity. Both countries may share mutually benefitting areas of defence related cooperation.

Charge de Affairs Abdul Qadir Sulyman Alhimeri said that Iraqi Government and its people have a great regard for Pakistan and its peoples. Iraq is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in all fields including defence production.