Israel readies Gaza city invasion amid ceasefire push

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday approved a plan to conquer Gaza City and authorized the call-up of 60,000 reservists, intensifying pressure on Hamas just as mediators await a response on a new ceasefire proposal. The plan, ratified earlier by Israel’s security cabinet, is expected to deepen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the region.

The latest ceasefire framework, backed by Hamas, offers a 60-day truce, phased hostage releases, and the entry of aid into Gaza. However, a senior Israeli official stated that Israel remains firm on its demand for all hostages to be released at once and under conditions it sets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet convened a meeting to formally respond to the offer, although pressure mounts domestically and internationally to de-escalate the war.

On the ground, the situation in Gaza City remains dire. Local officials describe scenes of mass displacement, with residents fleeing en masse from targeted areas such as Zeitoun and Jabalia. Civil defence sources said at least 25 people were killed on Wednesday alone, although independent verification is difficult due to media restrictions and limited access.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Egypt, acting as key mediators, said the current ceasefire proposal closely resembles an earlier version that Israel had already agreed to in principle. Still, Netanyahu has signaled that no deal will proceed without the simultaneous release of all hostages and the terms Israel deems necessary to end the war.

Adding to regional tensions, Israel also approved a long-stalled settlement project in the E1 zone east of Jerusalem, a move widely criticized for undermining the viability of a future Palestinian state. As the Gaza offensive escalates, and West Bank developments stoke fears of wider conflict, the window for diplomatic resolution narrows further.