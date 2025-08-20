Saudi Arabia rushes aid to flood-hit northern Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has sent relief goods for flood victims in northern Pakistan, showing strong support amid the recent natural disaster. A special send-off ceremony was held in Islamabad on Wednesday, attended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

At the ceremony, Al-Malki shared that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the flash floods. He stated that the relief supplies were being sent on behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), a key humanitarian initiative from the Saudi Kingdom.

He further noted that the aid shipment reflects the close bond between the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “This initiative shows that the Saudi leadership and citizens stand firmly with Pakistan during this difficult time,” Al-Malki said.

Rana Sanaullah, while thanking the Saudi government, said that Pakistan values its friendship with the Kingdom. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif also extend their gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their continued support.

As northern Pakistan grapples with severe flooding, international support like this plays a vital role in relief and recovery efforts. The aid from Saudi Arabia adds to the growing global response to Pakistan’s humanitarian needs.