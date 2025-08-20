Erdogan backs inclusive peace talks on Ukraine in call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Turkiye supports a peace process involving all parties in the Ukraine conflict. The Turkish presidency released a statement after the phone call, saying Erdogan emphasized Turkiye’s long-standing efforts for a just and lasting peace.

Erdogan stressed that Turkiye has pushed for peace since the war began and backs efforts that include every stakeholder. He said lasting peace can only come through dialogue that involves both Russia and Ukraine. Turkiye has hosted three rounds of peace talks since May, maintaining its diplomatic ties with both countries.

Although Turkiye supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it has not joined Western sanctions on Russia. This balanced approach allows Ankara to act as a mediator. Erdogan’s message to Putin continues Turkiye’s push for dialogue over military escalation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently held talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. Days earlier, Trump had met with Putin in Alaska. The discussions signal renewed diplomatic momentum on the global stage for resolving the Ukraine war.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also spoke to Erdogan by phone on Tuesday. The leaders discussed Turkiye’s role in the peace process and possible security guarantees for Ukraine. They agreed to maintain close coordination as diplomatic efforts continue.