Over 68% of boys fail in BISE Lahore 9th class results 2025

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the 9th class results for 2025. Out of 314,375 registered students, 308,073 appeared in the annual exams. Only 138,894 managed to pass, which set the overall pass rate at 45.08 percent. These results highlight serious concerns about learning standards and exam preparation. Parents and educators are now questioning the quality of education across institutions.

The subject breakdown shows different challenges. In the science group, 235,247 students appeared, and 47.47 percent passed. In the humanities group, 72,826 appeared, and only 37.37 percent passed. This difference shows science students performed better than humanities students. However, both groups still showed weak results overall. The figures suggest students in arts faced greater struggles during exams.

The institute comparison reveals major gaps. In government schools, 109,625 students appeared, and only 40.50 percent passed. In private schools, 82,222 students appeared, and 67.73 percent passed. Girls in private science groups performed best with a 75.13 percent pass rate. Private schools clearly offered stronger academic support than government schools. These numbers show a deep divide between public and private education.

The gender performance raises the biggest concern. Out of 145,634 boys, only 31.46 percent passed, leaving 68.54 percent failed. Out of 162,439 girls, 53.75 percent passed successfully. Male students in the humanities group performed the worst, with only 21.07 percent passing. This sharp contrast shows that girls are consistently outperforming boys across all subjects. Educationists warn this gap may widen if no action is taken.