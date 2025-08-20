Govt confirms talks with PTI in days, rules out Imran’s release

The government is expecting talks with PTI to begin in a few days, according to Minister of State for Law, Aqeel Malik. He said the talks would focus on political issues, but not on the release of Imran Khan. He explained that PTI leaders had contacted the government and shown interest in restarting dialogue. However, the government has made it clear that Imran’s release is not part of the negotiations.

Relations between PTI and the government have been tense since Imran Khan’s arrest last year. After protests in November turned violent, the situation worsened. In December, both PTI and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed committees for talks. Yet, those discussions ended without progress. Since then, PTI leaders have faced several convictions linked to the May 9 riots, increasing the political divide.

Malik said the talks would be held with a committee formed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He noted that PTI members want a way forward after several of their leaders were sentenced or disqualified. But he stressed that Imran Khan’s release is a legal issue, not a political one. He repeated that only courts can decide Imran’s fate, not the government.

The minister also addressed the May 9 incidents and PTI’s demands for a judicial commission. He said PTI must give strong reasons for forming a new commission since many cases have already been decided. The government believes the current evidence is enough and has been used in court trials. But Malik said PTI is welcome to present its case during the talks.

Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail, serving a sentence in a major corruption case. He also faces other trials under anti-terrorism laws. His appeal in the Supreme Court is still pending. Meanwhile, top PTI leaders have lost their seats following convictions. Despite this, both sides seem willing to talk, raising hopes for some political progress—even if Imran’s release remains off the table.