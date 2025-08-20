Iran hints at limited return to UN nuclear watchdog

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that his country cannot fully cut ties with the UN nuclear watchdog. However, he clarified that allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors back into Iran depends on the country’s top security council. His comments come after Iran suspended IAEA cooperation in June, following a short war with Israel.

Iran had blamed the IAEA for not condemning Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear sites. In response, the Iranian parliament passed a law that halted cooperation and forced inspectors to leave. Araghchi now says the Bushehr nuclear plant needs new fuel rods soon, which requires IAEA inspectors on-site. But only the Supreme National Security Council can approve their return.

In mid-June, Israel launched airstrikes on several nuclear and military targets in Iran, also hitting civilian areas. The US also struck sites in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz. These attacks paused Iran-US nuclear talks aimed at reviving a deal abandoned by former President Trump in 2018.

Since then, Iran has promised to reshape its cooperation with the IAEA. The agency’s deputy chief recently visited Tehran to restart dialogue. Iran’s deputy foreign minister confirmed ongoing consultations, signaling a possible path forward.

However, pressure is building from Europe. Britain, France, and Germany have warned they might reinstate UN sanctions if Iran fails to limit uranium enrichment and reengage with the IAEA. Talks remain fragile, but both sides appear willing to keep communication open.