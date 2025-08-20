US recalls shrimp after radioactivity triggers health safety concerns

US health officials have announced a recall of frozen shrimp after detecting possible radioactive contamination, raising food safety concerns across multiple states where the product had already been distributed.

The seafood, imported from an Indonesian company named PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, was supplied to retail giant Walmart and sold in 13 states, according to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration.

Authorities confirmed that the recall followed the detection of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in certain shrimp shipments. However, they added that the levels found were minimal and posed no immediate hazard.

Despite no shrimp tested in US stores showing traces of radioactivity, the FDA emphasized that the seafood may have been handled in unsanitary conditions that increased the risk of possible contamination.

Furthermore, experts warned that while short-term exposure carries limited danger, long-term consumption of products with low-dose Cesium-137 can increase the risk of developing serious health issues, including certain cancers.

Therefore, the FDA instructed Walmart to remove the shrimp from shelves and advised customers who purchased the product to discard it immediately, highlighting the importance of preventing potential health threats.