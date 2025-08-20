China, Pakistan ink 12 deals worth RMB 235M

China and Pakistan signed 12 new cooperation projects worth RMB 235 million during the 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair in China. The deals were finalized in a special Pakistan-focused session held on Tuesday in Kashgar, Xinjiang. These agreements mark a major step forward in strengthening the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Themed “Sharing Development Opportunities, Building CPEC Together,” the fair spotlighted trade, logistics, agriculture, tourism, new energy, and information technology. It provided a platform for both nations to push forward practical cooperation and achieve measurable progress under the CPEC framework.

Officials said economic ties between Kashgar and Pakistan continue to deepen. In the first half of 2025, trade between the two regions grew by 74% compared to last year. More than 200 Kashgar-based foreign trade firms are now active in the Pakistani market. Meanwhile, 56 Pakistani businesses have launched operations in Kashgar, mainly in logistics, trade, and jewelry processing.

Nadeem Alam, President of the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the new projects. He said continued CPEC collaboration will help improve infrastructure, tourism, and energy development while streamlining trade processes between the two countries.

The fair, which opened on August 15, drew participants from 40 countries, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. With 181 global enterprises and 1,120 Chinese companies taking part, the event aims to boost regional trade and economic growth through partnerships like CPEC.