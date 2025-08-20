Playing with fire: the Indus waters treaty and the looming catastrophe

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 was not merely a technical arrangement; it was the cornerstone of peace between India and Pakistan. From it arose Pakistan’s Mangla (1967) and Tarbela (1976) dams and a system of inter-river link canals—eight built under the Indus Basin Replacement Works and twelve in IBIS today—creating the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS).

This is the world’s largest contiguous irrigation network, stretching ≈58–61,000 km of canals and ≈1.6 million km of watercourses.

This system is the backbone of Pakistan’s Punjab. It sustains agriculture, food security, and the survival of over 240 million people. To tamper with these flows is not an economic issue, nor a bargaining chip — it is an existential threat.

Playing with Fire

It is dangerously naïve to dismiss this matter as if “Asim said this, Asim said that.” Do you want to know why Asim said what he has said? Because you are playing with fire. And this has become your habit — to light flames without any regard for who will be consumed in them.

Understand this clearly: you are tampering with the very arteries of life that sustain both East and West Punjab. This is not some technical or negotiable matter. This is the beating heart of Pakistan’s survival, and no one will allow it. Not Pakistan. Not the millions who live by these waters. And not the international community, which cannot afford a conflagration between two nuclear-armed states.

You want to know the truth? This is the truth: if you persist in this reckless course, if you attempt to weaponize the Indus waters, you will unleash a catastrophe beyond your control. You may think this is leverage, but in reality it is self-destruction — for India, for Pakistan, and for South Asia as a whole.

Why Water Wars Loom if the Treaty is Violated

1. The Lifeline Factor

The Indus Waters Treaty guarantees Pakistan’s access to the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab). These are not just rivers — they are arteries of life. Article III requires India to let flow all waters of the Western Rivers, allowing only limited uses: domestic, non-consumptive, small irrigation, and run-of-river hydropower. To divert or suspend these flows is to place Pakistan’s survival in jeopardy. No state on earth can accept strangulation of its lifeline without resorting to every means of defense available.

2. A Catastrophe for South Asia

If India attempts to unilaterally divert or stop the Chenab or other western rivers, it will unleash chaos of a scale the subcontinent has never seen. The consequences will not be contained to the Indus plains — they will reverberate in nuclear escalation risk, food insecurity, refugee crises, and mass destabilization across South Asia. This is not just a Pakistani issue — it is a regional and global catastrophe in the making.

3. India’s Legal and Moral Quagmire and impasse

On 8 August 2025, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued an Award on Issues of General Interpretation, reaffirming its competence and clarifying strict design limits for Indian hydropower projects.

The Award is final and binding under the Treaty’s dispute mechanism. Meanwhile, Article XII makes it clear: the Treaty cannot be unilaterally abrogated; only a new treaty ratified by both states can do so. India’s 2025 declaration of the Treaty being “in abeyance” has no legal basis.

To act outside its framework would strip India of legitimacy in the eyes of the world and brand it a violator of pacta sunt servanda — the principle that treaties must be kept.

4. The Slide to War

Unlike tariffs or border disputes, water is existential. If Pakistan’s farms dry up, if its people face engineered famine, then retaliation will be swift. Weaponizing water would sharply raise the risk of violent escalation between two nuclear states — a nightmare scenario the world cannot afford.

The Indus Waters Treaty is not a favor India granted Pakistan — it is a mutual survival pact. To tamper with it is to tamper with nuclear peace itself. Modi’s ideological delusion, his attempt to leverage water as a weapon, is not only unlawful and unbankable — it is suicidal for the region.

If the Chenab is diverted, water wars are not a question of “if,” but “when.” This is the truth.

Iqbal Latif