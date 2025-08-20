BISE Lahore announces class 9 result for Matric 2025 exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has officially announced the Class 9 result for the 2025 Matric examinations, bringing relief and excitement for thousands of students across the region.

Students belonging to Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib can now easily check their results through online platforms or SMS services, ensuring smooth access without delays or long waiting hours.

To check the result online, candidates must visit the official board website, select the Class 9 result option, enter their roll number, and then submit to view their complete mark sheet.

For those unable to use the internet, the board has also introduced an SMS service, where students can simply send their roll number to 800291 and receive results instantly on their phones.

Additionally, the board has set up a helpline at +92-42-99200192-197, allowing students and parents to contact officials for inquiries regarding result checking, rechecking procedures, or admission-related questions.

After viewing their results, students are advised to download or print their result cards for official use, while also staying updated about the rechecking deadlines and admission announcements shared by the board.