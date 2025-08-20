Karachi floods worsen as death toll rises amid heavy rainfall

Karachi is reeling under severe rainfall that has already claimed 11 lives, while many citizens struggle with flooded streets, abandoned vehicles, and continuous power outages as more showers are expected today.

The city received 245 millimetres of rain in just 12 hours, overwhelming drainage systems and forcing residents to wade through waterlogged roads, as vehicles were left stranded and traffic flow severely disrupted.

Naya Nazimabad , #Karachi doub nahi raha hai— Karachi doub Chuka hai. pic.twitter.com/DNmVAxRrae — ‏ Nazish Alavi (@naazzish) August 19, 2025

In response, the Chief Minister and Karachi Mayor conducted late-night visits, holding emergency meetings to monitor the situation, while directing traffic police and rescue teams to clear roads and assist trapped residents.

کراچی بارش کے دوران سب سے وائرل ویڈیو pic.twitter.com/R3saUQ85k4 — Pakistan Tourism (@PakistanJannatt) August 20, 2025

Tragically, rain-related incidents caused several deaths, including a woman and three children in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, an 8-year-old boy in Orangi Town, and two young men electrocuted in different areas.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">Darya-e-Faisal Karachi <a href="https://t.co/dYUWpAEzu9″>pic.twitter.com/dYUWpAEzu9</a></p>— shanaya (@ozilinaa) <a href="https://twitter.com/ozilinaa/status/1957779654355624179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2025</a></blockquote>

Moreover, strong winds and continuous showers triggered large-scale power failures, with feeder tripping plunging many neighbourhoods into darkness, while in Nazimabad, a school van became stuck in a water-filled ditch before children were safely rescued.

Meanwhile, heavy rains extended to other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, and Daharki, worsening the plight of residents as meteorologists warned that more intense downpours would continue in the coming hours.