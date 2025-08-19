Army Leads Massive Rescue Drive as Monsoon Havoc Claims Hundreds

The Pakistan Army has ramped up its relief and rescue operations in flood-affected regions as torrential monsoon rains continue to cause widespread devastation across the country.

In a joint press briefing held on Tuesday, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar updated the media on the coordinated efforts being made to assist those impacted.

According to Lt Gen Chaudhry, under the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, military personnel have rescued nearly 7,000 individuals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alone. Medical relief has been provided at nine operational camps in the province. Eight army units are currently engaged in relief missions, including two battalions stationed in the Buner district. Additionally, Army Aviation units have been deployed to assist with airlifts and the delivery of critical supplies.

Information Minister Tarar emphasized that on Prime Minister’s instructions, relief efforts have been accelerated, with all tiers of government and the armed forces working in close coordination. He noted that over 25,000 people have been safely relocated from high-risk zones since the operations began.

The NDMA chief shared alarming statistics, confirming that 670 lives have been lost, and over 1,000 people have sustained injuries due to floods, landslides, and rain-related incidents. He warned that further heavy rainfall is forecast until August 23, and preventive measures are already underway to mitigate additional damage.

Emergency food, medical aid, and essential supplies are being distributed under the Prime Minister’s ration package, targeting five severely affected districts. Relief operations have been in full swing since August 17.