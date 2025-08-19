Marka-e-Haq: A Nation’s Zeal, An Overlooked Frontline

This 14th August, Pakistan witnessed something extraordinary. The celebrations of

Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq were unlike anything seen in recent history. From

the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan to the deserts of Sindh, from Karachi’s sea breeze to

Islamabad’s Margalla Hills, the entire nation came alive in unison. The green and white did

not just fly over buildings, it soared in hearts.

This spirit was not confined to Pakistan’s borders. Overseas Pakistanis, from Riyadh to

London, Toronto to New York, echoed the same zeal. They raised the flag high in foreign

lands, proving once again that patriotism knows no geography. The diaspora, often away

from their soil for years, carried the same fire in their eyes, reminding the world that

Pakistanis remain bound together by a single heartbeat, love for their homeland.

Amid this wave of national pride, one truth became evident: the Pakistani nation has once

again rallied firmly behind its armed forces. The trust that had been eroded over time has

been rebuilt with consistency and sincerity under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff

Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir. His vision, grounded in discipline and service,

has restored confidence in an institution that has always been the guardian of Pakistan’s

sovereignty. The people, in turn, responded with unshakable loyalty, standing shoulder to

shoulder with their soldiers. This bond between the nation and its defenders was the most

powerful symbol of Marka-e-Haq.

Yet, in this chorus of unity, one group of unsung heroes remains overlooked.

For years now, Pakistan has been fighting battles not just on its borders but also in the

digital realm. When enemies sought to tarnish the image of our soldiers, weaken public

resolve, or spread chaos through misinformation, it was Pakistan’s digital warriors, young

men and women working tirelessly behind their screens, who fought back. They

dismantled hostile narratives, countered propaganda with facts, and ensured that the truth

about Pakistan prevailed.

And yet, when the nation’s highest awards were distributed, these warriors of the unseen

front were absent from the list.

Can we ignore the brave young Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, who guard our

digital borders? The world has entered an age where wars are not fought with weapons

alone. Narratives, hashtags, and online campaigns have become the new ammunition,

shaping how nations are perceived globally. The future belongs to digital and cyber

warfare, and those who master these fronts will determine not only security but also

national prestige. In that war of perceptions, Pakistan’s digital experts stood at the front

foot, carrying the same resolve as any soldier on the battlefield.

It is time for the state to recognize this reality. Patriotism today wears many uniforms: a

khaki, a white coat, a black robe, or even the casual clothes of a young Pakistani staying

awake past midnight to defend his country online. National awards must evolve to honor

every form of service to the homeland, whether on the icy peaks of Siachen or in the vast,

invisible battlefields of the digital world.

This 14th August proved that Pakistan’s spirit is unbreakable. The government must now

rise to the occasion and acknowledge those in the ever-expanding frontlines of digital and

cyber space. The celebrations of Marka-e-Haq showed us the beating heart of a proud

nation. Now the state must match that passion with recognition. Pakistan will rise higher

when every soldier in uniform and every warrior of the digital age stands honored side by

side. This is not just about awards, it is about telling the world that in Pakistan, every

defender of the homeland matters.

By Eyab Ahmed

Member Board of Investment, Pakistan

Digital Media & PR Consultant, Columnist

Can be reached at: [email protected]