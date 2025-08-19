Shehbaz orders uninterrupted electricity in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is facing a difficult phase due to heavy floods and rains across the country. He spoke at a meeting focused on flood damage and ongoing relief efforts. Shehbaz emphasized that all departments must continue rescue operations without pause. He stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in affected areas for the next ten days.

He added that rescue teams remain active in flood-hit zones, with the Pakistan Army supporting relief work. Other government agencies are also working efficiently. Welfare organizations, especially Al-Khidmat Foundation, are helping flood victims. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of timely food distribution for displaced people.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said repair work on damaged roads has already started. This will improve access to affected communities and speed up aid delivery. He called for coordinated efforts to address both immediate and long-term needs. The government is committed to restoring normalcy as soon as possible.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rains and floods have killed at least 358 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last three days. Most deaths occurred in Buner, where 225 lives were lost. The casualties include 287 men, 41 women, and 30 children. The situation remains critical and demands urgent attention.

The Prime Minister urged all stakeholders to maintain focus and act swiftly. He assured the nation that relief efforts would continue with full dedication. Pakistan faces a tough challenge, but unity and resilience will help overcome it. The government pledges full support to all affected citizens.