Mediators push Gaza truce; Israel’s reply still pending

Mediators on Tuesday awaited Israel’s reply to a new Gaza ceasefire proposal after Hamas accepted the plan. The move signals readiness for renewed talks to end nearly two years of war. Qatar, one of the mediators, expressed cautious optimism, saying the proposal was “almost identical” to an earlier version Israel had agreed to.

Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have long mediated indirect talks between the two sides. These negotiations previously led to brief truces and prisoner exchanges but failed to secure a lasting ceasefire. Egypt said the new plan is now in Israel’s hands, while Hamas responded positively to the offer.

The latest deal proposes a 60-day truce, partial release of hostages, freeing some Palestinian prisoners, and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has not publicly commented but previously said Israel would only agree if all hostages are released at once and war-ending conditions are met.

Hamas leaders welcomed the offer but questioned whether Netanyahu would accept it or reject it as before. Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City fearing an Israeli offensive, which was recently approved by Israel’s security cabinet. This raises fears of worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Violence continues as Gaza’s civil defense reported 31 deaths from Israeli strikes on Tuesday. The situation remains “unbearable” in some neighborhoods. Israel’s military said it targets Hamas military capabilities and takes measures to avoid civilian harm. Yet, over 62,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the conflict so far.