Heavy floods in KP kill 358, rescue races on

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has suffered devastating losses after three days of heavy rains and flash floods. At least 358 people have died, with Buner district hardest hit, reporting 225 deaths. The floods also injured 181 people and destroyed hundreds of homes across multiple districts. Authorities warn the rains may continue intermittently until August 21, complicating rescue efforts.

The provincial government declared an emergency last week as torrential rains destroyed infrastructure and displaced thousands. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 780 houses were damaged, with 349 fully destroyed. Buner alone lost 162 homes. Additionally, over 400 cattle died, causing further hardship for affected families. The PDMA has urged the public to report emergencies through its helpline.

Relief operations are in full swing, with around 6,000 personnel deployed for rescue and aid distribution. The government has released Rs3 billion to support these efforts. So far, more than 5,200 people have been evacuated. Essential supplies, including tents, mattresses, hygiene kits, and food items, have been distributed across the flood-hit areas. Medical camps are treating hundreds of infectious disease cases linked to the floods.

Meanwhile, the Baltistan Highway, crucial for connecting four districts, has reopened after being blocked for six days due to flood damage. The Pakistan Army and local authorities worked together to restore access. This reopening has eased shortages of food and fuel in the region. In Balochistan, 22 people have died in monsoon-related incidents since late June, with many houses damaged.

The Pakistan Army has played a key role in rescue and relief operations across affected areas. Hundreds of troops, engineers, and medical units are actively engaged. They have repaired roads, bridges, and telecommunication networks. Thousands of people have been rescued, and tens of thousands have received food and medical care. Officials warn of continued rainfall and urge residents to stay alert and take precautions.