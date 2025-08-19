Flights canceled as Karachi faces torrential rain

Heavy rains in Karachi on Tuesday caused major disruptions at the city’s airport. Multiple flights were canceled due to poor weather conditions. Several flights were diverted to other airports for passenger safety. Additionally, small training aircraft were grounded to avoid accidents. Airport authorities took swift action to manage the situation.

Pakistan International Airlines canceled key flights, including Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Quetta. The airline also canceled flights to Sukkur and Islamkot. A private airline canceled its Karachi to Islamabad flight. Moreover, a PIA flight from Skardu to Karachi was diverted and safely landed at Sukkur Airport.

Authorities also stopped small training planes from taking off amid the bad weather. They ordered flying companies to secure their planes inside hangars using weights. This precaution helped protect aircraft from damage during the storms. The aviation sector focused on safety first throughout the disruption. Passengers faced delays but safety remained the top priority.

Besides airport disruptions, heavy rains caused flooding on Karachi’s roads and power outages. The bad weather affected daily life and local transport as well. Emergency services are working to restore normal conditions quickly. Officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and airport operations closely.

In summary, Karachi’s airport faced major challenges due to heavy rain. Flights were canceled or diverted, and small planes were grounded. Authorities acted fast to keep passengers safe. The city’s infrastructure is slowly recovering from the impact of severe weather.