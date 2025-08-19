Over 300,000 people still missing in Syria, commission reports

Syria’s newly established commission for missing persons revealed that more than 300,000 people may have gone missing since the 1970s, during decades of Assad family rule and the devastating civil war.

Mohammed Reda Jalkhi, the commission’s head, said the mandate covers the period beginning in 1970, when Hafez al-Assad seized power, and continues until today. He emphasized that the investigation has no set timeframe.

Jalkhi explained that initial estimates suggest between 120,000 and 300,000 missing persons, possibly even higher. He added that authorities are creating a national database to document and trace the disappeared.

During Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011, tens of thousands were detained or disappeared following violent crackdowns on protests. All sides, including Islamic State militants, committed atrocities such as executions and forced disappearances.

The Assad family’s rule, first under Hafez and later under Bashar, became infamous for its brutal prison system, where facilities like Saydnaya gained notoriety for torture and for making detainees vanish without a trace.

Jalkhi further disclosed that officials have identified at least 63 documented mass graves across the country. He stressed that uncovering the fate of the missing is vital for transitional justice, civil peace, and long-awaited accountability in Syria.