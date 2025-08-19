Pakistan creates historic first-ever breast cancer vaccine

In a groundbreaking achievement for Pakistan’s healthcare system, the Institute of Public Health Punjab has successfully developed the country’s first-ever breast cancer vaccine, marking a major step forward in medical innovation.

The breakthrough was announced as health authorities began policy discussions on large-scale production of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which experts believe could transform cancer prevention nationwide and save countless lives.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman praised the development, calling it a transformative milestone. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting advanced healthcare solutions and supporting scientific progress for public benefit.

Renowned medical expert Prof. Dr. Javed Akram explained that the newly developed Papilloma Vaccine would help in preventing breast cancer, providing hope for a long-term solution to one of the deadliest diseases.

He highlighted that three doses administered to girls at the age of 12 could provide lifelong protection, ensuring early prevention and reducing risks of breast cancer for future generations.

This achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing capability in medical research and innovation. Experts say mass production and widespread use of the vaccine will significantly improve women’s health and strengthen the country’s fight against cancer.