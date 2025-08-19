NDMA warns of deadly monsoon spells as death toll rises

Heavy monsoon rains have pushed river levels dangerously high across Punjab, flooding villages, destroying farmland, and cutting off roads, as the NDMA issued an urgent emergency alert for coming rain spells.

The warning came while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa faced catastrophic flooding that killed over 320 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed his ministers to personally supervise relief operations in the worst-affected districts.

Since late June, relentless downpours, flash floods, and landslides have killed at least 657 people and injured nearly 1,000 across Pakistan. Officials fear worsening conditions as more rain is forecast.

The NDMA said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Punjab, K-P, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Officials warned that rainfall may exceed 50 to 60 percent above normal levels.

K-P remains the hardest hit, with districts including Buner, Swat, Shangla, and Bajaur reporting widespread devastation. Hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed, while roads and bridges remain blocked by landslides.

Meanwhile, relief operations are underway. The NDMA and provincial governments are distributing tents, blankets, food, and financial aid. The prime minister assured flood victims that their destroyed homes would be rebuilt and safety measures improved.