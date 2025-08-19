Pakistan and Iran set $3 billion agricultural trade goal

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to boost their agricultural trade volume to $3 billion within the next two years, marking a significant step towards stronger bilateral economic cooperation and food security.

The agreement was finalized in Tehran, where Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, led a high-level delegation and signed a joint declaration with Iranian officials.

During the talks, Pakistan successfully convinced Iran to import a major share of its rice requirements from Pakistan, ensuring a steady and reliable export market for Pakistani rice producers.

Furthermore, both sides addressed issues concerning the export of Pakistani mangoes, where Iran assured timely permits and allocation of foreign exchange to remove existing barriers and facilitate smooth trade.

Iran’s Agriculture Minister, Gholam Reza Nouri, stated that current agricultural trade between the two countries stands at $1.4 billion but highlighted vast complementary capacities to fulfill each other’s seasonal needs.

He added that Iran would supply Pakistan with dairy products, dry fruits, fruits, and vegetables, while Pakistan would cover Iran’s demand for rice, maize, and nearly 60 percent of its meat imports.

Both nations also agreed to strengthen research collaboration on climate change and food security, establish a joint agricultural committee meeting every six months, and work towards a long-term free trade agreement framework.

Additionally, measures such as improving customs clearance, creating cold chain systems, and upgrading border infrastructure were finalized to ensure perishable goods reach markets quickly and maintain high quality standards.