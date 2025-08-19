Swedish envoy, Jam Kamal discuss trade, investment opportunities

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, at his office here on Monday to discuss bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and areas of mutual collaboration.

The Ambassador expressed condolences over the recent loss of lives and property in Pakistan caused by heavy rains and cloudburst incidents.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan thanked her for the gesture, terming it a natural disaster, and underlined the urgent need for collective efforts to address climate change challenges, said a release issued on Monday. During the meeting, both sides reviewed avenues to strengthen economic cooperation, with a special focus on trade enhancement.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s potential in textiles, ready-made garments, IT and technical education, mining, surgical goods, and sports equipment, noting that Swedish companies could greatly benefit from investing in these sectors. The Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s reputation in textile exports, noting that Swedish buyers consider Pakistani products among the best in the world. She added that many Swedish small and medium-sized enterprises are eager to explore opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the garment sector. A Swedish business delegation is expected to visit Karachi soon to interact with local manufacturers and explore export opportunities.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan informed the Ambassador that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government-under the Prime Minister’s direction-is gradually reducing import tariffs, which will be brought down to 15-20 percent within the next five years. He explained that the policy aims to support exports while allowing imports of quality products not available domestically, enabling value addition before re-export. He also highlighted Pakistan’s progress in compliance reforms, noting the establishment of the National Compliance Centre (NCC) to help local businesses meet national and international standards. He proposed organizing seminars through NCC to educate foreign companies and diplomatic missions on compliance processes in Pakistan.

Both sides identified mining, renewable energy, green technologies, vocational training, and skill development as areas for future collaboration.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized Pakistan’s large pool of skilled youth, especially in healthcare, where Pakistani professionals could help meet shortages in Europe, including nursing staff.

He further underscored that more than 40 Swedish companies, including global brands such as H&M and IKEA, are already sourcing from Pakistan, reflecting the strength of bilateral economic ties. He invited greater Swedish investment in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, IT, and infrastructure, while also encouraging Sweden’s participation in upcoming trade events in Pakistan, such as FoodAg 2025.

The Minister appreciated Sweden’s consistent support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status in the European Union and urged continued advocacy during the next review process. He also called for enhanced engagement between Pakistan’s central bank and Swedish financial regulators to address compliance-related banking issues faced by exporters.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening political, economic, and people-to-people ties with Sweden, Jam Kamal Khan said both countries have immense untapped potential for cooperation.