Zelensky to Trump: Peace can’t mean surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia must not be “rewarded” for its invasion, ahead of key talks in Washington. The statement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for Ukraine to make concessions in exchange for peace. Trump recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska but failed to secure a ceasefire in the war, now entering its fourth year.

Zelensky made his position clear, stressing that Ukraine will not accept a deal that gives up territory or halts NATO ambitions. In a Facebook post, he said, “Russia should not be rewarded for this war. Moscow must hear the word: Stop.” Trump, however, told reporters that Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he agrees to cede Crimea and abandon NATO plans.

Talks in Washington on Monday will bring together Trump, Zelensky, and leaders from Europe including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will also attend. The EU confirmed it will hold a separate preparatory meeting with Zelensky before sitting down with Trump. U.S. envoy John Witkoff said he remained “hopeful” for a productive outcome.

Meanwhile, Russia intensified attacks ahead of the talks, launching drones and ballistic missiles overnight. A deadly drone strike in Kharkiv killed at least seven people, including a toddler. Zelensky condemned the assault, calling it a direct attempt to “humiliate diplomatic efforts.” Ukraine also shelled Russian-occupied areas, while Moscow continued its control over Crimea and parts of four other regions.

Russia has floated a proposal to freeze the front lines in exchange for gaining control of more territory in Donetsk and Lugansk. Sources say Trump is “inclined to support” the idea. However, Zelensky remains firm. He says giving up any Ukrainian land is unacceptable and unconstitutional. Many Ukrainians, like photographer Yevgeniy Sosnovsky from Mariupol, echoed this view, saying, “Ukraine cannot give up any territories — not even those already occupied.”