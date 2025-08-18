Heavy rains trigger school closures in Mansehra and Torghar

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains and floods in Mansehra and Torghar districts. Due to these warnings, local authorities decided to close schools in both areas. Deputy Commissioners of Mansehra and Torghar issued separate announcements to inform the public. Schools in Mansehra will close on August 18 and 19, while in Torghar, schools will close only on August 19. This measure aims to keep students safe during severe weather.

Officials stressed that the school closures are necessary to protect children from harm. They highlighted that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding in the coming days. The warnings cover both districts, urging residents to stay cautious and prepared. Meanwhile, emergency response teams have been put on alert to handle any incidents quickly. Authorities hope this step reduces risks and prevents accidents during the bad weather.

The government will continue monitoring the weather situation closely. Updates will be provided as the forecast changes or conditions improve. Officials encourage parents and students to follow instructions and avoid unnecessary travel. They also recommend securing homes and property from potential flood damage. The focus remains on public safety and minimizing disruptions.

Authorities expect the schools to reopen once conditions are safe again. They also plan to assess the situation after the rains subside. The closures show how seriously the government takes children’s safety during natural disasters. Residents appreciate the proactive measures to avoid accidents or emergencies. This cautious approach helps communities prepare better for extreme weather.

In conclusion, the early warnings and school closures demonstrate good coordination between meteorological and local officials. The priority remains to protect lives and property in Mansehra and Torghar. People are advised to stay informed and follow safety advice until the rains stop. Authorities remain ready to act if the flooding worsens. The situation highlights the importance of preparedness during heavy monsoon rains.