Country stable, no need for 27th amendment now: FM Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is running well and stable. He added the country is seeing economic improvement. Dar said there is no need for a 27th Constitutional Amendment at this time. The 26th Amendment still faces controversy, but the government is focused on digesting its changes.

The 26th Amendment introduced major changes in the judicial system. Some issues, like creating a separate constitutional court, were left unresolved. These might be addressed in a future amendment. However, Dar emphasized the government’s current priority is economic growth and development under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Dar recalled that in 2017, under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was the 24th-largest economy. He said efforts are underway to regain that position. He also mentioned that Pakistan is preparing to join the G20 group soon. This shows the government’s focus on boosting the economy and international ties.

Although rumors about the 27th Amendment persist, no official draft or announcement exists. The idea to reform the judiciary further is still in early discussions within the ruling party and legal circles. Despite ongoing talks, no concrete plan has been released yet.

Earlier in June, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association supported the 27th Amendment concept. They called for wide judicial reforms, including judge rotations across the country. For now, the government’s main focus remains on stability and economic progress.