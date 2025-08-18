Punjab’s infrastructure to match Japan’s, says Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that the province’s infrastructure will soon reach Japan’s high standards. She spoke during a speech to the Pakistani community in Tokyo, highlighting recent positive developments in Pakistan’s economy. Maryam said inflation has dropped from 38% to 3% under the current government.

She emphasized that Punjab’s hospitals now have better medicine availability, attracting patients from across Pakistan for treatment. The chief minister also revealed a major cleanliness drive, “Clean Punjab,” which has provided jobs to 150,000 people. Punjab will also import new technology from Japan to improve sanitation and the environment.

Maryam praised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s work on building roads that strengthened Pakistan’s economy. She mentioned the construction of South Asia’s largest cancer hospital named after Nawaz Sharif. She also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work to resolve national issues and promised to build five lakh homes for the poor within five years.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz said that by December, 1,100 electric buses would be operational in Punjab, with fares as low as 20 rupees. The government will also provide 50,000 scholarships and distribute 100,000 laptops to deserving students.

Her speech highlighted significant progress in Punjab’s development and the government’s commitment to improving public services and living standards.