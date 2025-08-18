FIFA condemns racism In German football matches

FIFA President Gianni Infantino strongly condemned the racial abuse incidents that took place during two German Cup matches over the weekend, calling such behavior “completely unacceptable” in football.

On Sunday, the German Cup match between Lokomotive Leipzig and Schalke was temporarily halted after winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei reported that home spectators racially abused him during the game, disrupting play and raising concerns.

The stadium authorities made an announcement over the public address system condemning racist behavior. Despite the match resuming, Antwi-Adjei faced repeated boos from the crowd, and Lokomotive Leipzig later issued a formal apology.

In another incident on Sunday, a player from visiting team Kaiserslautern also alleged racial abuse from a member of the crowd during their match against RSV Eintracht, prompting further scrutiny of fan conduct.

Infantino stressed that FIFA will closely monitor these cases and coordinate with the German Football Association (DFB) to take firm actions in the fight against racism in football matches.

The incidents follow a similar case in the English Premier League when Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo alleged racial abuse during Liverpool’s season opener on Friday. Play was briefly halted, and Merseyside Police later arrested a suspect.

Infantino reiterated that repeated acts of racial abuse at football matches are “absolutely unacceptable” and emphasized the importance of strong responses by players, officials, and football authorities to uphold respect and fairness.