Sindh sends aid trucks to flood victims

The Sindh government has dispatched 15 trucks loaded with relief supplies to assist flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the federal Health Ministry has sent essential medical aid to victims in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking at Peshawar Governor House, Sindh Relief Minister Syed Mukhdum Mehmood Zaman said he had arrived on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to show solidarity with flood victims.

He added that the assistance is part of ongoing support, emphasizing that the Sindh government, the Bhutto family, and the Pakistan Peoples Party stand with their affected brothers and sisters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister revealed that of the 15 trucks, three carry water filtration plants, while the remaining 12 are filled with essential food items. He said each food package could sustain a family for up to 15 days.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal confirmed that necessary medicines and medical equipment had been sent to flood-hit areas in Gilgit-Baltistan using CN-30 aircraft. The supplies aim to provide urgent medical relief to affected families.

He emphasized that the Health Ministry is working closely with NDMA and provincial authorities to ensure timely and effective medical aid reaches victims. The ministry is committed to supporting people during this critical time.

The relief efforts highlight coordination between provincial and federal governments, focusing on immediate response and essential support to mitigate the hardships caused by severe flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.