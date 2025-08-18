Hesson urges Babar to boost strike rate for t20 return

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been advised to improve his batting against spin and raise his strike rate. Coach Mike Hesson said these changes are crucial for Babar’s return to Twenty20 Internationals. Babar has not played a T20 match since Pakistan’s South Africa tour last year.

The 30-year-old missed out on the Asia Cup squad as Pakistan chose rising stars like Sahibzada Farhan. Hesson praised the current players’ performances but emphasized Babar’s need to work hard on his game. Farhan’s recent form has impressed, earning multiple player-of-the-match awards.

Hesson suggested Babar use the Big Bash League in Australia to refine his T20 skills. The coach believes Babar remains too talented to be overlooked once he improves his strike rate and spin play. The Big Bash presents a perfect platform for Babar to prove himself.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign starts on September 12 against Oman in Dubai. Two days later, they will face arch-rivals India in a high-stakes match. With no Babar or Rizwan in the squad, the team hopes to maintain strong momentum.

Overall, Babar’s focus on improving key areas could secure his comeback. Coach Hesson’s faith in Babar’s ability shows the former captain’s value to Pakistan’s cricket future.