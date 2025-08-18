Monsoon chaos: PDMA urges tourists to avoid Murree hills

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned tourists to avoid travelling to Murree. Heavy rains and landslides pose serious dangers in the area. This alert follows recent incidents on the Murree Expressway, where landslides have already occurred. Authorities fear more slides as the seventh monsoon spell continues. Tourists are urged to stay away for their own safety.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued the advisory during a press briefing in Rawalpindi. He said more rain is expected over the next 48 hours. The risk of cloudbursts in hilly areas like Murree remains high. These sudden downpours can trigger landslides and flash floods. PDMA is closely monitoring weather patterns and issuing early warnings in sensitive regions.

He also highlighted flooding risks in the Potohar region. Flash flood warnings have been issued in Chakwal, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi. The Indus River is flowing with 450,000 cusecs of water. Populations near riverbanks are being evacuated as a precaution. The PDMA is working with local authorities to ensure timely action and public safety.

Moreover, Kathia confirmed coordination between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments. Punjab’s chief minister contacted his KP counterpart to ensure joint relief efforts. The Punjab government pledged full support to help KP residents affected by rain and floods. Relief work and rescue operations are ongoing in various flood-hit areas.

In conclusion, the PDMA strongly advises against travel to Murree at this time. Tourists should wait until conditions improve. Staying informed through official weather alerts is crucial. The public’s cooperation will help prevent accidents and protect lives.