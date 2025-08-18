Federal leaders will contribute salaries for flood aid: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the federal cabinet will donate one month’s salary to support flood victims, stressing that this is a time for unity, service, and healing rather than politics. Chairing a high-level meeting on ongoing relief efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister directed federal institutions to intensify their operations in the hardest-hit districts.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz emphasized that helping distressed citizens was a shared responsibility of all, regardless of federal or provincial roles. He pledged complete federal government support, including financial aid for the families of deceased and affected individuals under the Prime Minister’s relief package. He also tasked the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to oversee rehabilitation efforts while directing other ministers to personally monitor electricity, water, road, and communication restoration.

The prime minister instructed the National Highway Authority to prioritize road clearance without differentiating between provincial or national routes, as uninterrupted relief access remained critical. He ordered the Ministry of Communications, NHA, and FWO to immediately repair highways and bridges. At the same time, the Power Minister was asked to inspect damaged electricity systems and accelerate restoration. The National Disaster Management Authority was also told to present a detailed damage assessment alongside a comprehensive distribution plan for essential relief items.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz directed all relevant ministers to remain in flood-hit areas until every household received assistance and essential infrastructure was restored. He instructed the Ministry of Health to deploy medicines and mobile medical teams, establish temporary medical camps, and mobilize the Benazir Income Support Programme for direct help to families in need. Relief convoys were also directed to prioritize the most severely affected areas.

The meeting was briefed that 456 relief camps had been established and more than 400 rescue operations conducted by joint teams of the federal government, provincial administrations, Pakistan Army, and allied institutions. Essential trucks carrying rations, medicines, and tents were already dispatched, and more supplies were being arranged to cover emerging needs. The prime minister ordered that the quantity of relief materials be increased immediately to meet the growing requirements of victims.

Preliminary estimates suggest that damages to public and private property have already exceeded Rs126 million, with more destruction feared in the coming weeks. Officials warned that the monsoon season is expected to last until the final week of September, with six major rain spells already recorded and two more likely. The prime minister concluded the session by praying for the departed souls and urging coordinated efforts to ease the suffering of flood-hit communities across the country.